Dry and comfortable start to the work week

By Evan Hatter
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After yesterday’s soaking rain, it sure helps to get some time to dry, which, for the most part, is what’s in store for the work week here in the mountains.

Tonight

High pressure is still in place as we work through tonight. We got our clouds to slowly exit during the daytime hours, allowing us to cool nicely overnight. Mostly clear skies will help us yield lows into the upper 50s to near 60º. The only thing we’ll have to watch for as we go through the night is some patchy fog developing in the usual fog-prone areas.

Tuesday and Tuesday Night

High pressure stays in control for day two of your work week, keeping skies blue, the air dry, and temperatures comfortable. Dew points falling below 60º means a very comfortable Tuesday afternoon as highs climb back to around 80º under mostly sunny skies. Overall, very close to a perfect day for the midpoint of September.

Skies stay dry overnight with lows remaining within a couple degrees of 60º as high pressure slowly starts to work off to the east.

Midweek and Beyond

The main weather feature we’ll need to keep an eye on is what happens with what is now Hurricane Sally making landfall tonight along the Gulf Coast. Models late last week were trying to bring the remnants of Sally up into the mountains. Models have now started to agree on a solution that keeps the main area of rainfall to the south.

For us, this means that we’ll likely see an increase and clouds and humidity values heading into Wednesday and Thursday. Depending on the track of the storm, we could see a few showers thrown our way Wednesday but they’d be more likely on Thursday. High temperatures look to range from 75-80º.

Much nicer high pressure looks to build in for late week, bringing a taste of fall to the mountains with highs only around 70º and overnight lows in some spots even dipping into the 40s!

