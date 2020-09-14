COVID-19 and vaping, a high risk combination for teens

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - During the last few years, electronic cigarette use in teenagers has increased.

“Kentucky was at about 26 percent of youth who were regular electronic cigarette users," said Dr. Ellen Hahn, a professor of nursing at the University of Kentucky and director of BREATHE.

Last month, Stanford University School of Medicine released a study showing those ages 13 to 24 who used e-cigarettes, were five to seven times more likely to contract COVID-19.

“Basically we have a youth e-cigarette pandemic and it’s contributing to the COVID pandemic so we’ve got kind of a duel pandemics going on," said Dr. Hahn.

The study was a survey using more than 4,000 people ages 13 to 24. Half of the young adults had used vaping devises or combustible cigarettes and half never had.

Infectious disease specialist, Dr. Fares Khater, says he wants to use this to educate people, e-cigarettes can be just as harmful as regular cigarettes.

“It usually reduces the lung function and the ability of the lung to fight the infection," said Dr. Khater.

With this damage to the lungs already in place, doctors say COVID-19 causes teens who vape, to become sicker than those who do not.

“It has an implication on the progression of the disease," said Dr. Khater.

Both Dr. Hahn and Dr. Khater want health care providers to ask teenagers with symptoms of COVID-19 to ask if they use e-cigarettes.

“It’s really really important that we start asking those questions and we start educating everyone about electronic cigarettes," said Dr. Hahn.

They are stressing the education of the dangers of vaping, as it becomes more prevalent during the pandemic.

“My personal experience kids are more Vaping now at home and using cigarettes because it’s a more relaxed environment and it’s actually less regulated than the actual school itself," said Dr. Khater.

Dr. Khater, not wanting kids to become complacent and think their age protects them from the virus.

“It gives them a false assumption of security and immunity and then you add e-cigarettes cigarettes or both and these teenagers and young adults will be more likely to get infected and progression of the disease more symptomatic so that false security goes away.”

The study also showed teens who vape are almost 10 times more likely to have symptoms of COVID-19.

