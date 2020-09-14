Advertisement

COVID-19 and vaping, a high risk combination for teens

A recent study showed teens who used e-cigarettes were five to 7 times more likely to contract the virus
(KKCO)
By Emily Bennett
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - During the last few years, electronic cigarette use in teenagers has increased.

“Kentucky was at about 26 percent of youth who were regular electronic cigarette users," said Dr. Ellen Hahn, a professor of nursing at the University of Kentucky and director of BREATHE.

Last month, Stanford University School of Medicine released a study showing those ages 13 to 24 who used e-cigarettes, were five to seven times more likely to contract COVID-19.

“Basically we have a youth e-cigarette pandemic and it’s contributing to the COVID pandemic so we’ve got kind of a duel pandemics going on," said Dr. Hahn.

The study was a survey using more than 4,000 people ages 13 to 24. Half of the young adults had used vaping devises or combustible cigarettes and half never had.

Infectious disease specialist, Dr. Fares Khater, says he wants to use this to educate people, e-cigarettes can be just as harmful as regular cigarettes.

“It usually reduces the lung function and the ability of the lung to fight the infection," said Dr. Khater.

With this damage to the lungs already in place, doctors say COVID-19 causes teens who vape, to become sicker than those who do not.

“It has an implication on the progression of the disease," said Dr. Khater.

Both Dr. Hahn and Dr. Khater want health care providers to ask teenagers with symptoms of COVID-19 to ask if they use e-cigarettes.

“It’s really really important that we start asking those questions and we start educating everyone about electronic cigarettes," said Dr. Hahn.

They are stressing the education of the dangers of vaping, as it becomes more prevalent during the pandemic.

“My personal experience kids are more Vaping now at home and using cigarettes because it’s a more relaxed environment and it’s actually less regulated than the actual school itself," said Dr. Khater.

Dr. Khater, not wanting kids to become complacent and think their age protects them from the virus.

“It gives them a false assumption of security and immunity and then you add e-cigarettes cigarettes or both and these teenagers and young adults will be more likely to get infected and progression of the disease more symptomatic so that false security goes away.”

The study also showed teens who vape are almost 10 times more likely to have symptoms of COVID-19.

To learn more about the study click here.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Student-athlete works with Pike County church to keep teammates, competitors safe during fall sports

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
Lauren Hawkins, sophomore student-athlete at Shelby Valley High School, worked with Elkhorn Community Church to donate hand sanitizer and masks to all of the county athletic departments.

News

Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, one new death

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Evan Hatter
Health departments across Eastern Kentucky released updated coronavirus numbers and one new death on Monday.

News

New grants expand services at PMC- Tele-psych

Updated: 26 minutes ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Student-athlete works with Pike County church to keep teammates, competitors safe during fall sports

Updated: 30 minutes ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30

News

New grants expand services at PMC

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
Pikeville Medical Center announced two new partnerships Monday, made possible by new grant funding.

Latest News

News

WATCH | White House’s Dr. Deborah Birx says UK’s COVID plan is a good one

Updated: 52 minutes ago
White House’s Dr. Deborah Birx says UK’s COVID plan is a good one

News

Mountain Student Achiever: Emily Grace Primeau

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Claudette Enriquez
Student Achiever

News

Amid pandemic, outdoor Motorsports see boom as people turn to outdoor activity - 4:30 p.m.

Updated: 1 hour ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

News

Amid pandemic, outdoor Motorsports see boom as people turn to outdoor activity

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Will Puckett
As COVID 19 forces people outdoors, many are turning to buy offroading vehicles.

News

Amid pandemic, outdoor Motorsports see boom as people turn to outdoor activity - 6:00 p.m.

Updated: 2 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6