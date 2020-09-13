Advertisement

W.Va. to send $400 in jobless benefits this week

(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia will start processing additional unemployment benefits to residents this week, Gov. Jim Justice said Wednesday.

The federal government approved the state’s application for funding late last month. Those unemployed due to the coronavirus pandemic will receive an additional $400 per week through the Lost Wages Assistance Program created by President Donald Trump.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency will provide $300 and the state will chip in $100 through coronavirus relief funds, Justice said.

The benefits will be sent out starting Monday, said Scott Adkins, the acting commissioner of WorkForce West Virginia. They replace $600 weekly payments that expired in July.

Eligible residents at first will retroactively receive five weeks of benefits totaling $2,000, minus withholding taxes, for Aug. 1 through Aug. 29, Adkins said. Residents must certify they are unemployed because of the coronavirus.

Individuals who returned to work or exhausted their benefits before Aug. 1 will not be eligible.

Residents must currently receive at least $100 weekly in state unemployment benefits to get the full amount. Those ineligible for the $400 can still receive $100 each week provided by the state. Adkins said the extra $100 will affect nearly 15,000 families.

West Virginia has been approved for $103 million. Once the money has been exhausted, the benefits will cease, Adkins said.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Backwudz Vipers continuing philanthropic ways with cancer benefit ride

Updated: moments ago
|
By Cory Sanning
The group has been heavily involved in the Hazard philanthropic community.

Regional

COVID-19 cases surpass 171,000 in Tennessee

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Arial Starks
The Tennessee Department of Health has released new numbers on COVID-19 in the state.

News

Flooding causing devastating effects in Morgan County

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Cory Sanning
Community members in Morgan County experienced over 3.5 inches of rain overnight.

Forecast

Rain chances continue this evening, dry stretch ahead

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
After a rainy day here in the mountains, showers are finally starting to move out.

News

Gov. Beshear announces 536 new COVID-19 cases, three new deaths Sunday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Evan Hatter
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

Latest News

Sports

Kentucky ranked in Top 25 for AP, Coaches Poll

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
The Wildcats find themselves in the Top 25 ahead of their game at Auburn next Saturday.

Regional

Casey County road washes out after heavy rain

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
A portion of Kentucky Highway 70 is closed in western Casey County, after state officials say the road washed away.

Regional

Highway 15 North reopen in Perry County

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker and Dakota Makres
A crash has shut down part of Highway 15 in Hazard.

Coronavirus

Virginia Department of Health: COVID-19 update for southwest Virginia

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WJHL News Staff
Six new cases were reported in the WYMT coverage area of Virginia on Sunday.

News

Flooding damages area near Morgan County church

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Morgan County dispatch reports ponding water, downed trees and debris in the roads in several parts of the county.