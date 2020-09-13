Rain chances continue this evening, dry stretch ahead

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a rainy day here in the mountains, showers are finally starting to move out.

Tonight

This evening we will continue to see a few light showers move through the region as the system makes its way out. We aren’t expecting any more heavy rainfall; however, after several days of rain, even a little bit can be impactful so be extra careful if you are going to be out on the roads.

In the past 48 hours, the system basically sat on our western counties causing their rain totals to go up fast and flooding throughout much of the region. As of 5:50 p.m., the Kentucky Mesonet measured 5.52″ at West Liberty. Our southeast counties didn’t see nearly as much, with most sensors showing under 1.00″ of precipitation.

The Kentucky Mesonet station near West Liberty, Ky. has already seen 4.4 inches of rainfall since Saturday morning. (Kentucky Mesonet) ((Kentucky Mesonet))

The good news is from here on out the rain should continue to back off. We will probably see lingering chances through the overnight hours, but by the time we get to Monday morning, we should be dry once again.

Extended Forecast

Monday looks like a good start to a new week! Clouds should back off early and then sunshine returns by the later morning hours. Not only will we be sunny and dry, but conditions will be comfortable too. Thanks to the passing of that cold front this weekend, winds will be coming out of the northeast bringing in cooler air. Highs should only get into the upper 70s and the humidity will be on the lower end!

Tuesday we continue our dry and sunny trend. Highs will warm up slightly pushing most of us into the low 80s.

Wednesday we look to mostly continue our dry stretch; however, we could see a stray pop up or two in the afternoon. Temperatures will get into the low 80s once again.

After three days of drying out, we should see rain chances return Thursday. Afternoon scattered showers and storms will appear, but temperatures will plummet and highs will only get into the mid-70s.

By the end of the week, it looks like fall arrives a little early. The official first day of fall isn’t until September 22nd, but I guess the weather couldn’t wait for that date. Conditions through the end of the week are going to be dry and sunny with highs in the mid to low 70s and lows in the mid to low 50s. Time to start thinking about pumpkin spice lattes and fall foliage!

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.