Police looking for suspect in 'payback’ hit-skip against cyclist

(WSAW)
By WXIX News Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 10:06 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - Covington police are searching for a driver they say purposely hit a cyclist before speeding off in August.

Authorities say they are looking for 66-year-old William Simpson, who is allegedly the man caught on camera hitting the 65-year-old cyclist with his car.

“We believe it is intentional,” Lt. Col. Brian Valenti said. “There was an issue between the two of them from a prior case, and we believe it was payback for that.”

Valenti continued: “It’s not often you see a car used as a weapon in an assault. Most of the time, it’s more of a hit-skip situation, where either somebody turned in front of somebody and they didn’t realize it, got scared and left... But in this case, it was definitely retribution for a prior incident.”

Footage from a security camera across the street captured the crash. It shows the cyclist getting hit by a car driving the wrong way on a one-way street.

The crash happened on Banklick Road near 13th Street on Aug. 18.

Witnesses told FOX19 NOW they found the man lying in the street.

Police say they have recovered the white 2010 Toyota Yaris seen in the video.

“There was damage on the driver’s side of the vehicle that matched,” Valenti said. “It knocked the mirror.”

Police say they don’t know if Simpson is still in the area given his known connections in Las Vegas. They have reportedly contacted departments in other jurisdictions about him.

Valenti says Simpson does not have an “extensive criminal background” that he could find.

The cyclist will be able to walk again, Valenti adds, but he will not have full use of his injured leg.

Simpson is described as 5 feet and 8 inches tall and 180 pounds.

Anyone who sees him or knows where he might be is asked to call the Covington Police Department at (859) 356-3191.

