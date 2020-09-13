Kentucky ranked in Top 25 for AP, Coaches Poll

Updated 9/13/2020 2:50 p.m.

(WYMT/CBS) - The Kentucky Wildcats jumped nine spots in the latest Coaches Poll and also find themselves ranked in the Top 25 in the AP Poll.

For the first time in roughly 77 years, Louisiana is ranked in the Associated Press Top 25. The Ragin' Cajuns find themselves ranked No. 19 in the latest media poll following Saturday’s surprising 31-14 win over Iowa State. The jump marks the first time the program has made the poll since being ranked 15th on Nov. 1, 1943. In what was the record for the team with the longest AP Top 25 drought, the Ragin' Cajuns missed 1,109 consecutive polls, per Patrick Stevens of the Washington Post.

Elsewhere, Florida jumped three spots from No. 8 to No. 5, passing No. 6 LSU in the process. It’s the Gators' highest ranking since 2012. Though neither team will play their first game until Sept. 26, LSU has been hit hard by not only by offseason attrition, but opt-outs from some of its best players. Additionally, Florida closed the gap on Georgia, whose presumed starting quarterback Jamie Newman announced he, too, was opting out of the season. The Gators open their season at Ole Miss.

Just like the Coaches Poll, Big Ten and Pac-12 schools were removed from this poll and voters are ranking the teams moving forward with fall football. Clemson, Alabama, Oklahoma, and Georgia round out the top five. Iowa State, previously No. 23, fell out of the rankings after the loss to Louisiana. Memphis, Miami, Louisiana, Virginia Tech, BYU, Army, Kentucky, Appalachian State, and Pitt all joined the rankings this week.

Here’s how the rest of the top 25 shakes out:

1. Clemson (60)

2. Alabama

3. Oklahoma

4. Georgia

5. Florida

6. LSU (1)

7. Notre Dame

8. Auburn

9. Texas

10. Texas A&M

11. Oklahoma State

12. North Carolina

13. Cincinnati

14. UCF

15. Tennessee

16. Memphis

17. Miami

18. Louisville

19. Louisiana

20. Virginia Tech

21. BYU

22. Army

23. Kentucky

24. Appalachian State

25. Pitt

It started later in the year than normal, but the first full Saturday of college football has come and gone. Now, the first USA Today Coaches Poll of the regular season has been released. Other than removing Big Ten and Pac-12 teams that would normally have been ranked in the fall, the first in-season Coaches Poll doesn’t look too different. Five ranked teams won in Week 2. The other, Iowa State, lost to Louisiana.

Some interesting movers were Texas, which rose six spots to No. 8 after handling UTEP 59-3, and North Carolina, which rose eight spots to No. 11 after beating Syracuse 31-6. Again, some of these big movements have as much to do with who’s not playing vs. the actual results from the first two weeks.

Clemson still holds on to the No. 1 spot after its 37-13 win at Wake Forest -- a game that was not even that close. Alabama rose one spot and is at No. 2 with one first-place vote. The Crimson Tide begin their season on Sept. 26 at Missouri. Oklahoma, which handled Missouri State, jumped from No. 6 to No. 3 while Georgia and LSU round out the top five with the defending champs earning three first-place votes.

Iowa State is the only preseason top-25 team to have dropped out because of a loss. The Ragin' Cajuns, who stunned the Cyclones 31-14, entered the Coaches Poll at No. 21.

Below is the newest Coaches Poll in its entirety. First-place votes are in parenthesis.

1 Clemson (37)

2 Alabama (1)

3 Oklahoma

4 Georgia

5 LSU (3)

6 Florida

7 Notre Dame

8 Texas

9 Auburn

10 Texas A&M

11 North Carolina

12 Oklahoma State

13 UCF

14 Cincinnati

15 Memphis

16 Louisville

17 Tennessee

18 Miami

19 Virginia Tech

20 Kentucky

21 Louisiana

22 BYU

23 Appalachian State

24 Baylor

25 Army

The Wildcats will open up their season next Saturday against ninth-ranked Auburn. Eight SEC teams are currently ranked in the Top 25 for both polls during a season in which neither the Pac-12 nor Big Ten is slated to play this fall.

However, a meeting of Big Ten officials could pave the way for the league to reinstate football by October.

