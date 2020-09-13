Heavy rain possible as Severe Weather Alert Day continues

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for the western half of the WYMT viewing area through 5:00 p.m. Sunday evening. This watch includes places like Jackson, London, Morehead, and Somerset. Because of this, we have declared a WYMT Severe Weather Alert Day.

Repeated bouts of heavy rainfall have already caused damage and flooding in this part of the area. Three West Virginia campers have already been rescued from rising floodwaters early this morning in Powell County. There has also already been flood damage near Bethany Enterprise Baptist Church in Morgan County after flood waters caused road damage that impacted some buildings on church property.

Heavy rain will continue to be a possibility as a cold front works closer to the mountains during the day today. This will provide more heavy rain to ground that has already been saturated over the past week. In fact, some areas near West Liberty have received nearly 4.5 inches of rain over the past 24 hours.

The Kentucky Mesonet station near West Liberty, Ky. has already seen 4.4 inches of rainfall since Saturday morning. (Kentucky Mesonet)

Unfortunately, this means that until the front moves through, more heavy rain will be possible. And with the way the radar already looks this morning, anyone who gets caught under a band of rainfall could get quite a bit. Futureview is suggesting anywhere between an inch to two more inches possible through tomorrow morning.

Futureview showing the potential for more heavy rainfall through Monday morning. (WYMT)

As always, you’ll want to keep the WYMT Weather App handy throughout the day, as you’ll be alerted when flood watches and warnings are issued for your location. And if you’re out driving and encounter a flooded roadway, you never know just how deep the floodwater is so always turn around, don’t drown.

The good news headed into the work week is that much drier and more pleasant conditions will be with us starting on your Monday.

