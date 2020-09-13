Gov. Beshear announces 536 new COVID-19 cases, three new deaths Sunday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - In a news release Sunday afternoon, Gov. Andy Beshear gave his daily update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.

The Governor announced 536 new cases of coronavirus in Kentucky on Sunday. This brings the total state count to 56,945 cases, out of 990,957 tests administered.

“We’ve seen some troubling increases in the number of positive coronavirus cases across our commonwealth in recent weeks,” the Governor said. “Let’s remember that we’re not powerless in this fight. We wash our hands often and properly. We can keep our gatherings small and make sure we maintain a safe social distance. We can avoid traveling to hotspots. But most of all, we can wear a mask. It’s the best advice from the nation’s top experts and how we protect those we love during this pandemic.”

87 of Sunday’s new cases were children 18 years old or younger, with 24 of those cases being children five year old or younger. The youngest new case is one month old.

“Our case numbers often dip during the weekend as not all labs are reporting,” the Governor said. “We can expect higher counts during the week, but the real work we have is to get these numbers to begin really going down.”

Gov. Beshear also announced three new deaths on Sunday, bringing the state’s death toll up to 1,060.

“These are three of our fellow Kentuckians we’ve lost, and it hurts just as much for their friends, their families and their communities as any that have come before or will be announced in the future,” the Governor said. “Light up your homes and businesses green tonight to let them know they are not alone in their grief.”

Due to limited reporting on Sundays, some statistics will not be available until a full release is issued on Monday. The positivity rate currently remains unchanged at 4.14 percent and 10,905 Kentuckians have recovered.

KY COVID Info - 9/13/20 (WYMT)

WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

