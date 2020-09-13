Advertisement

Flooding damages area near Morgan County church

In a Facebook post from Bethany Enterprise Baptist Church in Morgan County, officials reported damage to the area around their building.
In a Facebook post from Bethany Enterprise Baptist Church in Morgan County, officials reported damage to the area around their building.
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MORGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Heavy rain continues to fall, leading to issues in some of our northern counties.

Overnight, high water caused damage near the Bethany Enterprise Baptist Church in Morgan County.

According to a post to the church’s Facebook page, the main church building was not damaged but several other buildings were.

Morgan County dispatch reports ponding water, downed trees and debris in the roads in several parts of the county.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

