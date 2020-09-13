Flooding causing devastating effects in Morgan County

WEST LIBERTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Community members in Morgan County experienced over 3.5 inches of rain overnight, causing major flooding in the area.

Despite the weather’s quick-strike, Morgan County Judge Executive John Will Stacy acted quickly in response.

“We’ve had a pretty quick response from the state emergency management and from the governor’s office,” Stacy said.

While the damage is extensive, Stacy feels that members of the Morgan County community need not be concerned moving forward.

“The forecast looks like it’s going to be dry for the next two or three days,” Stacy said. “The unfortunate part is until the water goes own some, there’s not a way of fixing some of these roads.”

For Bethany Enterprise Baptist Church Pastor Rick Pelfrey, the damage to the property in which the building sits was a devastating sight.

“I was very saddened at the sight,” Pelfrey said. “I was raised just down from the church a little ways and lived there for many years and I’ve never seen the creek get out of the banks.”

Despite a rebuilding process ahead, Pelfrey is choosing to focus on the positive.

“Lean on the Lord,” Pelfrey said. “He’ll always make the way for us to get through these hardships and he always has.”

Those in need of assistance due to the flooding are encouraged to contact the Red Cross at 1-800-RED-CROSS.

