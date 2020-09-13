Advertisement

Flooding causing devastating effects in Morgan County

Community members in Morgan County experienced over 3.5 inches of rain overnight
Community members in Morgan County experienced over 3.5 inches of rain overnight.
Community members in Morgan County experienced over 3.5 inches of rain overnight.(Cory Sanning/WYMT)
By Cory Sanning
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST LIBERTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Community members in Morgan County experienced over 3.5 inches of rain overnight, causing major flooding in the area.

Despite the weather’s quick-strike, Morgan County Judge Executive John Will Stacy acted quickly in response.

“We’ve had a pretty quick response from the state emergency management and from the governor’s office,” Stacy said.

While the damage is extensive, Stacy feels that members of the Morgan County community need not be concerned moving forward.

“The forecast looks like it’s going to be dry for the next two or three days,” Stacy said. “The unfortunate part is until the water goes own some, there’s not a way of fixing some of these roads.”

For Bethany Enterprise Baptist Church Pastor Rick Pelfrey, the damage to the property in which the building sits was a devastating sight.

“I was very saddened at the sight,” Pelfrey said. “I was raised just down from the church a little ways and lived there for many years and I’ve never seen the creek get out of the banks.”

Despite a rebuilding process ahead, Pelfrey is choosing to focus on the positive.

“Lean on the Lord,” Pelfrey said. “He’ll always make the way for us to get through these hardships and he always has.”

Those in need of assistance due to the flooding are encouraged to contact the Red Cross at 1-800-RED-CROSS.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Backwudz Vipers continuing philanthropic ways with cancer benefit ride

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Cory Sanning
The group has been heavily involved in the Hazard philanthropic community.

Regional

COVID-19 cases surpass 171,000 in Tennessee

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Arial Starks
The Tennessee Department of Health has released new numbers on COVID-19 in the state.

Forecast

Rain chances continue this evening, dry stretch ahead

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
After a rainy day here in the mountains, showers are finally starting to move out.

News

Gov. Beshear announces 536 new COVID-19 cases, three new deaths Sunday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Evan Hatter
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

Latest News

Sports

Kentucky ranked in Top 25 for AP, Coaches Poll

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
The Wildcats find themselves in the Top 25 ahead of their game at Auburn next Saturday.

Regional

Casey County road washes out after heavy rain

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
A portion of Kentucky Highway 70 is closed in western Casey County, after state officials say the road washed away.

Regional

Highway 15 North reopen in Perry County

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker and Dakota Makres
A crash has shut down part of Highway 15 in Hazard.

Coronavirus

Virginia Department of Health: COVID-19 update for southwest Virginia

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WJHL News Staff
Six new cases were reported in the WYMT coverage area of Virginia on Sunday.

News

Flooding damages area near Morgan County church

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Morgan County dispatch reports ponding water, downed trees and debris in the roads in several parts of the county.

News

W.Va. to send $400 in jobless benefits this week

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
West Virginia will start processing additional unemployment benefits to residents next week, Gov. Jim Justice said Wednesday.