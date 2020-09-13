Highway 15 North reopen in Perry County

Updated 09/13/2020 1:40 p.m.

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Highway 15 North is back open in Perry County following a crash Sunday morning.

Crews have cleared the scene and traffic has started to clear up.

Original Story

The Perry County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a two-vehicle collision that happened on Highway 15 North Sunday morning.

They say it happened near the Super Mart Willie’s BP and that 15 North would be shut down “for a while” as crews worked to clear the scene.

All traffic is being rerouted through Lost Creek Road and anyone traveling north on Highway 15 is encouraged to take this alternate route for the time being.

This is a developing story, we will update you as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.