Advertisement

Casey County road washes out after heavy rain

.
.(WRDW)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIBERTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A portion of Kentucky Highway 70 is closed in western Casey County, after state officials say the road washed away.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the road is closed between mile marker 5 and 6, which is just east of Clementsville.

Officials say one lane of the highway completely washed away, and the whole road is blocked while they determine if the other lane is stable.

It’s not known when the road might reopen.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Kentucky ranked in Top 25 for AP, Coaches Poll

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
The Wildcats find themselves in the Top 25 ahead of their game at Auburn next Saturday.

Regional

Highway 15 North reopen in Perry County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
A crash has shut down part of Highway 15 in Hazard.

Coronavirus

Virginia Department of Health: COVID-19 update for southwest Virginia

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WJHL News Staff
Six new cases were reported in the WYMT coverage area of Virginia on Sunday.

News

Flooding damages area near Morgan County church

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Morgan County dispatch reports ponding water, downed trees and debris in the roads in several parts of the county.

Latest News

Regional

Campers rescued from flash flood in Powell County

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Clark Embree
Three campers from West Virginia are safe Sunday after their truck was was washed away by fast-moving water.

News

Police looking for suspect in 'payback’ hit-skip against cyclist

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WXIX News Staff
Covington police are searching for a driver they say purposely hit a cyclist before speeding off in August.

News

Project Hope installs 80-foot flagpole, American flag on display in Clay County

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Dakota Makres
Organization leaders said the American flag project would not have been completed without the donations from the community.

News

Gov. Beshear announces 721 new COVID-19 cases, 13 new deaths Saturday, positivity rate drops

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Evan Hatter
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

Crime

Sheriff: Stabbing investigation in Dickenson County, Va.

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
Deputies in Dickenson County are investigating a stabbing that occurred Saturday.

Forecast

Scattered showers continue tonight and tomorrow

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
Soggy weather continues for your weekend. We dry out next week.