Casey County road washes out after heavy rain

LIBERTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A portion of Kentucky Highway 70 is closed in western Casey County, after state officials say the road washed away.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the road is closed between mile marker 5 and 6, which is just east of Clementsville.

Officials say one lane of the highway completely washed away, and the whole road is blocked while they determine if the other lane is stable.

It’s not known when the road might reopen.

