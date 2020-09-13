Advertisement

Campers rescued from flash flood in Powell County

Truck washed away by swift water
This truck was washed away by fast-moving water in Powell County September 12, 2020.
This truck was washed away by fast-moving water in Powell County September 12, 2020.(Powell County Search and Rescue)
By Clark Embree
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 7:37 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SLADE, Ky. (WKYT) - Three campers from West Virginia are safe Sunday after their truck was was washed away by fast-moving water.

According to a Facebook post from Powell County Search & Rescue, the group was camping at the Middle Fork Campground at Natural Bridge State Park Saturday night, when a park ranger told them they needed to move to higher ground due to a flash flood.

They say the campers got in their pickup truck, and drove the wrong way into the swift water. The park ranger watched helplessly as the truck started to disappear beneath the water.

A woman was able to jump out of the truck and swim to shore, while a second camper got out after the truck drifted about 1000 feet downstream.

Officials say the park ranger was able to throw a rope to the third person after the truck got stuck on a tree, and he was able to safely make it to shore.

The group then had to hike back to the woman who first jumped out of the truck. They say she didn’t have shoes on, so rescuers found some fire department boots for her to wear through the woods.

Officials say Natural Bridge State Park Rangers, Powell County Search & Rescue, Middle Fork Fire Department and Powell County Ambulance Service all helped with the rescue.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Flooding damages area near Morgan County church

Updated: moments ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Morgan County dispatch reports ponding water, downed trees and debris in the roads in several parts of the county.

News

Police looking for suspect in 'payback’ hit-skip against cyclist

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WXIX News Staff
Covington police are searching for a driver they say purposely hit a cyclist before speeding off in August.

News

Project Hope installs 80-foot flagpole, American flag on display in Clay County

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Dakota Makres
Organization leaders said the American flag project would not have been completed without the donations from the community.

News

Gov. Beshear announces 721 new COVID-19 cases, 13 new deaths Saturday, positivity rate drops

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Evan Hatter
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

Latest News

Crime

Sheriff: Stabbing investigation in Dickenson County, Va.

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
Deputies in Dickenson County are investigating a stabbing that occurred Saturday.

Forecast

Scattered showers continue tonight and tomorrow

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
Soggy weather continues for your weekend. We dry out next week.

News

Care Cottage hosts 4th Annual Steve Tackett Memorial Softball Tournament

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Dakota Makres
Steve Tackett was the Commonwealth’s Attorney and one of the founding fathers of the Care Cottage. Teams helped raise money for the organization.

News

Combs apartment fire spurs community members to take action

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Cory Sanning
Community members have risen to the challenge to help those affected.

Regional

COVID-19 cases surpass 170,000 in Tennessee

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
The Tennessee Department of Health has released new numbers on COVID-19 in the state.

News

Grayson County, Ky. deputies looking for 2 girls -- ages 8 and 5 -- missing since Thursday

Updated: 19 hours ago
On Thursday, 8-year-old Carlie Geary and 5-year-old Chyenne Williams were taken by their non-custodial parent, 31-year-old Ellen Maples from their home