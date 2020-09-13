Backwudz Vipers continuing philanthropic ways with cancer benefit ride

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Backwudz Vipors continue to spread their wings in the Perry County philanthropic community.

Hosting “Feed the Streets” every Monday to benefit the homeless, the group turned their attention Saturday to a Whitesburg boy that has been diagnosed with brain cancer.

In his honor, the Vipors took donations and made a charitable ride to Whitesburg to raise money for his cause.

Leader Todd Delph says the children are the future and we need to keep moving forward.

“Tyler Creech has got brain cancer, so we’re going to raise all the money we can to help this little fellow out. Just because we have bad problems all over the world, hey, you’ve got good hearts over here and we’re going to spread it wide," Delph said. "Kids are our future, so we can’t go backwards, we have to stay going forward. So let’s work together and help people prosper.”

The group also plans to raise money for local veterans in the near future.

