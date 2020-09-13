Advertisement

AP Source: Big Ten presidents to discuss starting football

The Big Ten logo is seen on the field before an NCAA college football game between Iowa and Miami of Ohio, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. The Big Ten released its 10-game conference-only football schedule beginning as early as Labor Day weekend but cautioned there is no certainty games will be played.
The Big Ten logo is seen on the field before an NCAA college football game between Iowa and Miami of Ohio, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. The Big Ten released its 10-game conference-only football schedule beginning as early as Labor Day weekend but cautioned there is no certainty games will be played.((Source: Charlie Neibergall/wsfa)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 9:41 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(AP) - The Big Ten university presidents will meet Sunday to hear a presentation about playing a football season - maybe as soon as late October - though a vote to restart the postponed season is not guaranteed.

A person with direct knowledge of the situation said the Big Ten’s Return to Competition Task Force held a meeting, with the medical subcommittee making a presentation to a subgroup of presidents and chancellors.

The person, speaking on condition of anonymity because the Big Ten was not planning to make any announcements about its efforts to return to play, said it was a “positive meeting” that led to the scheduling of a presentation to the full group of presidents and chancellors.

