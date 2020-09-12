WVU Thumps Eastern Kentucky

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The afternoon was much better than the morning for WVU head coach Neal Brown. Just after 11am, he announced the suspension of 11 players from the season opener against Eastern Kentucky and as it turns out, they didn’t need them. The Mountaineers won 56-10 behind an impressive offensive performance as quarterback Jarret Doege threw 3 touchdowns for 228 yards while a pair of running back ran for identical yardage. Leddie Brown and Alec Sinkfield rushed for 123 yards each along with 2 touchdowns.

The Mountaineers defense allowed just over 200 yards of total offense on the afternoon. WVU begins Big 12 play in two weeks when they travel to Oklahoma State.

