WVU: Eleven Mountaineers football players suspended before opener against EKU

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (WYMT) - West Virginia University head coach Neal Brown announced the suspension of eleven players ahead of Saturday’s season opener against the Eastern Kentucky Colonels for the violation of team rules.

The suspended players are T.J. Banks, Chase Behrndt, Zach Davis, Zack Dobson, Isaiah Esdale, JP Hadley, Mike O’Lauglin, T.J. Simmons, Tairiq Stewart, Junior Uzebu, and David Vincent-Okloli.

The Mountaineers are heavy favorites against EKU, and have never lost to an FCS opponent.

EKU is coming off a 59-0 loss against Marshall on September 5.

