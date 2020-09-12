Vanderbilt to start fall sports season without fans at games

NASHVILLE Tenn. (WYMT) - Vanderbilt University announced Friday that fans would not be admitted into sporting events until at least the end of October.

The University said in a release that season ticket holders would be contacted in the near future and informed about refund options.

This impacts the football team’s home opener against LSU on October 3, as well as home games against South Carolina (Oct. 10) and Ole Miss (Oct. 31).

The Commodores have not announced a plan for attendance beyond October. The school is currently the only one in the Southeastern Conference that will not be allowing fans at games to start the season.

“Our student-athletes and coaching staffs are ready to compete and win in the best conference in the nation, but we recognize that we have to do so in our ‘new normal’ environment, where we need to focus on keeping everyone as healthy and safe as possible,” athletic director Candice Storey Lee said in a statement. “Playing without fans allows us to concentrate all of our energies on our student-athletes and minimize scenarios that could jeopardize their health and safety, and their ability to complete the season.”

Vanderbilt is slated to host five SEC games in total this fall, it is currently unknown how November games against Florida on the 21st and Tennessee on the 28th will look and whether fans will be allowed at Vanderbilt Stadium.

The Commodores will open their 2020 season on the road September 26 against Texas A&M, which plans to cap attendance at Kyle Field at 25 percent capacity.

