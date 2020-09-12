Advertisement

Vanderbilt to start fall sports season without fans at games

(GIM)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE Tenn. (WYMT) - Vanderbilt University announced Friday that fans would not be admitted into sporting events until at least the end of October.

The University said in a release that season ticket holders would be contacted in the near future and informed about refund options.

This impacts the football team’s home opener against LSU on October 3, as well as home games against South Carolina (Oct. 10) and Ole Miss (Oct. 31).

The Commodores have not announced a plan for attendance beyond October. The school is currently the only one in the Southeastern Conference that will not be allowing fans at games to start the season.

“Our student-athletes and coaching staffs are ready to compete and win in the best conference in the nation, but we recognize that we have to do so in our ‘new normal’ environment, where we need to focus on keeping everyone as healthy and safe as possible,” athletic director Candice Storey Lee said in a statement. “Playing without fans allows us to concentrate all of our energies on our student-athletes and minimize scenarios that could jeopardize their health and safety, and their ability to complete the season.”

Vanderbilt is slated to host five SEC games in total this fall, it is currently unknown how November games against Florida on the 21st and Tennessee on the 28th will look and whether fans will be allowed at Vanderbilt Stadium.

The Commodores will open their 2020 season on the road September 26 against Texas A&M, which plans to cap attendance at Kyle Field at 25 percent capacity.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports Overtime

No. 5 Paintsville storms back to defeat East Jessamine

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 11:00 PM EDT
No. 5 Paintsville storms back to defeat East Jessamine

Sports Overtime

Knox Central wins defensive battle over Harlan County

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 11:00 PM EDT
Knox Central wins defensive battle over Harlan County

Sports Overtime

Shelby Valley scores early and often in win over Jackson County

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 11:00 PM EDT
Shelby Valley scores early and often in win over Jackson County

Sports Overtime

No. 3 Somerset starts season with big win over No. 10 Whitley County

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 11:00 PM EDT
No. 3 Somerset starts season with big win over No. 10 Whitley County

Sports Overtime

No. 1 Johnson Central rolls over No. 6 Bell County

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 11:00 PM EDT
No. 1 Johnson Central rolls over No. 6 Bell County

Latest News

Sports Overtime

No. 4 Belfry gets past No. 8 Pulaski County, 33-13

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 11:00 PM EDT
No. 4 Belfry gets past No. 8 Pulaski County, 33-13

Sports Overtime

Perry Central begins Mark Dixon era with win over Pike Central

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 11:00 PM EDT
Perry Central begins Mark Dixon era with win over Pike Central

Sports Overtime

No. 9 Corbin falls to Beechwood to start Tom Greer era

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 11:00 PM EDT
No. 9 Corbin falls to Beechwood to start Tom Greer era

Sports Overtime

Letcher Central pulls away from Rockcastle County in home opener

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 11:00 PM EDT
Letcher Central pulls away from Rockcastle County in home opener

Sports Overtime

South Laurel falls to West Jessamine to open 2020 season

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 11:00 PM EDT
South Laurel falls to West Jessamine to open 2020 season

Sports

Nate Sestina agrees to deal with Russian pro basketball league

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
Nate Sestina will be headed to Russia after agreeing to a deal to join the Basketball Champions League and VTB League.