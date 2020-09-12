Advertisement

Sheriff: Stabbing investigation in Dickenson County, Va.

(KOSA)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Deputies in Dickenson County were called to the scene of a stabbing Saturday.

33-year-old Daniel Mullins was found with three stab wounds and transported to Bristol Regional Medical Center.

An investigation found that a fight between Mullins and his step-son, 20-year-old Shane Neece, may have led to the stabbing.

Warrants on Neece have been obtained for aggravated malicious wounding. Deputies believe alcohol was involved.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Scattered showers continue tonight and tomorrow

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
Soggy weather continues for your weekend. We dry out next week.

News

Care Cottage hosts 4th Annual Steve Tackett Memorial Softball Tournament

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Dakota Makres
Steve Tackett was the Commonwealth’s Attorney and one of the founding fathers of the Care Cottage. Teams helped raise money for the organization.

News

Combs apartment fire spurs community members to take action

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Cory Sanning
Community members have risen to the challenge to help those affected.

Regional

COVID-19 cases surpass 170,000 in Tennessee

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Arial Starks
The Tennessee Department of Health has released new numbers on COVID-19 in the state.

Latest News

Sports

WVU: Eleven Mountaineers football players suspended before opener against EKU

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
11 Mountaineers were suspended ahead of Saturday's game against EKU.

Crime

Middlesboro Man charged with attempted murder after pulling sword on Police Officer

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
A Bell County man wanted on several outstanding warrants now has several new charges against him following a confrontation with a Middlesboro police officer.

State

McGrath visits college campuses ahead of US Senate election

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Grace Finerman
With only 53 days until Kentucky's US Senate election, Democratic candidate Amy McGrath visited college campuses across Kentucky including Morehead State University, EKU, and Murray State.

Regional

Bear euthanized after GSMNP officials discover it scavenging on human male remains

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials have closed a campsite and trail after discovering human male remains.

Sports

Nate Sestina agrees to deal with Russian pro basketball league

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
Nate Sestina will be headed to Russia after agreeing to a deal to join the Basketball Champions League and VTB League.

Sports

Vanderbilt to start fall sports season without fans at games

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
The Commodores are currently the only SEC team planning to have zero attendance at sporting events this fall.