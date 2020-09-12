Sheriff: Stabbing investigation in Dickenson County, Va.

DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Deputies in Dickenson County were called to the scene of a stabbing Saturday.

33-year-old Daniel Mullins was found with three stab wounds and transported to Bristol Regional Medical Center.

An investigation found that a fight between Mullins and his step-son, 20-year-old Shane Neece, may have led to the stabbing.

Warrants on Neece have been obtained for aggravated malicious wounding. Deputies believe alcohol was involved.

