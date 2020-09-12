Scores from around the Bluegrass on the first night of high school football in 2020

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Here are the scores from around the Commonwealth on the first Friday of football.

Bardstown 46, Washington Co. 27

Barren Co. 27, Monroe Co. 6

Beechwood 20, Corbin 14

Belfry 33, Pulaski Co. 13

Bethlehem 56, Nelson Co. 0

Bourbon Co. 34, Harrison Co. 14

Bowling Green 14, Lou. St. Xavier 0

Boyd Co. 55, Bath Co. 11

Boyle Co. 51, Mercer Co. 7

Bracken Co. 28, Trimble Co. 0

Breathitt Co. 60, Estill Co. 43

Breckinridge Co. 46, Caverna 7

Butler Co. 34, Hart Co. 32

Caldwell Co. 22, Crittenden Co. 0

Calloway Co. 33, Marshall Co. 0

Campbell Co. 21, Cooper 8

Carroll Co. 50, Ludlow 28

Christian Co. 28, Madisonville-North Hopkins 20

Clay Co. 35, Lynn Camp 20

Clinton Co. 48, Berea 14

Collins 36, Spencer Co. 28

Cov. Catholic 21, Dixie Heights 14

Cov. Holy Cross 55, Bellevue 6

Daviess Co. 41, Ohio Co. 16

Dayton 39, Pendleton Co. 8

Elizabethtown 20, Central Hardin 14

Fairview 20, Morgan Co. 6

Franklin Co. 55, Anderson Co. 0

Glasgow 21, Allen Co.-Scottsville 19

Graves Co. 17, Paducah Tilghman 7

Grayson Co. 26, Thomas Nelson 6

Greenwood 42, Warren Central 0

Hancock Co. 26, Edmonson Co. 14

Henry Co. 48, Owen Co. 0

Hopkinsville 27, Henderson Co. 16

Johnson Central 36, Bell Co. 0

Knox Central 14, Harlan Co. 13

LaRue Co. 21, Campbellsville 13

Letcher County Central 27, Rockcastle Co. 8

Lex. Sayre 39, Eminence 34

Lincoln Co. 50, North Laurel 26

Logan Co. 29, Russellville 7

Lou. Christian Academy 49, Bullitt East 7

Lou. Holy Cross 19, Holmes 6

Lou. Trinity 44, Cin. Moeller, Ohio 7

Magoffin Co. 36, Betsy Layne 8

Martin County 52, Phelps 40

Mason Co. 36, Grant Co. 18

McCracken County 42, Mayfield 7

McCreary Central 32, Jellico, Tenn. 30

McLean Co. 32, Muhlenberg County 12

Meade Co. 14, John Hardin 7

Metcalfe Co. 22, Adair Co. 19

Middlesboro 44, Harlan 0

Murray 47, Webster Co. 6

Newport 26, Bishop Brossart 14

Nicholas Co. 44, Lewis Co. 0

North Bullitt 63, Bullitt Central 16

North Hardin 19, Frederick Douglass 17

Owensboro 50, Apollo 13

Owensboro Catholic 21, Mt. Vernon (Posey), Ind. 13

Paintsville 39, East Jessamine 24

Perry Co. Central 37, Pike Co. Central 23

Pineville 48, East Ridge 24

Powell Co. 34, Prestonsburg 28

Russell 37, Rowan Co. 7

Russell Co. 46, Casey Co. 7

Ryle 39, Boone Co. 8

Scott Co. 7, Lex. Bryan Station 6

Shelby Co. 40, Frankfort 20

Shelby Valley 46, Jackson Co. 16

Simon Kenton 27, Highlands 14

Somerset 40, Whitley Co. 8

South Warren 40, Warren East 0

Southwestern 42, Wayne Co. 41

Taylor Co. 29, Green Co. 6

Todd Co. Central 42, Hopkins Co. Central 39

Trigg Co. 56, Ballard Memorial 0

Union City, Tenn. 28, Fulton Co. 12

West Carter 43, East Carter 0

West Jessamine 46, South Laurel 36

Western Hills 39, Paris 0

Woodford Co. 35, Great Crossing 13

