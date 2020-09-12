Scattered showers continue tonight and tomorrow

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Scattered showers and storms continue this evening with breaks of sunshine and clouds.

Tonight

A warm front continues to move through the region this evening bringing more scattered showers and storms. We also have a cold front out to our west pushing more soggy weather into the mountains. Tonight it looks like we see rain chances decrease slightly overnight, but then increase as we head into the early morning hours on our Sunday. Lows only drop to the upper 60s - lower 70s.

Extended Forecast

Sunday looks pretty wet the majority of the day. Highs will only get into the mid to upper 70s with mostly cloudy skies. Overnight lows will drop into the mid-60s as that cold front moves through. We could see some breaks in the rain throughout the morning, but the afternoon and evening look to remain on the soggy side. We should only see about 0.5- 1.5″ of rain.

After that cold front moves through, nicer weather moves in for the new week! Stray rain chances are possible Monday morning as that cold front moves out of here, but we will see that sunshine return with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Overnight lows will drop back into the mid to upper 50s. It’ll feel comfortable with the lower humidity.

Dry weather continues for the next couple of days. Rain chances don’t look to return until Thursday afternoon, where we will see some familiar afternoon scattered showers. Temperatures should stay in the lower 80s, as well.

By this weekend we look to dry out once again. Sunshine returns and temperatures cool down into the mid to upper 70s.

