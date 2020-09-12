Advertisement

Project Hope installs 80-foot flagpole, American flag on display in Clay County

By Dakota Makres
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 7:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A dream finally becoming a reality for Project Hope. Organization leaders said one year ago they envisioned an American flag for everyone in Clay County to enjoy.

“Just get that warm, heartwarming feeling, you know, the pride for our country, the pride for our county, the respect we have for our veterans, "said Project Hope Vice President Danielle Collins. "All of our military people, I mean that’s what it’s all about our freedoms, celebrating freedom with people in our community, just is really important to us.”

Organization leaders said the American flag project would not have been completed without the donations from the community. They also thanked the military members who held the flag ceremony.

You can find the flag located at Liberty Worship Center.

