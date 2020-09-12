Advertisement

Nate Sestina agrees to deal with Russian pro basketball league

Kentucky's Nate Sestina, center, celebrates a made 3-point shot near Alabama's Galin Smith (30) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Jan 11, 2020.
Kentucky's Nate Sestina, center, celebrates a made 3-point shot near Alabama's Galin Smith (30) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Jan 11, 2020.(WYMT)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
(WYMT) - Nate Sestina is now a professional basketball player.

The former Wildcat agreed to a deal Friday with Nizhny Novgorod of Russia’s Basketball Champions League and VTB League.

Sestina spent four years at Bucknell University in Pennsylvania, earning All-Patriot League Second-Team in his final season before transferring to Kentucky to finish out his college career.

Sestina confirmed the news Friday night, retweeting this tweet from Pro BBall combine’s Jon Chepkevich.

