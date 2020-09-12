Nate Sestina agrees to deal with Russian pro basketball league

(WYMT) - Nate Sestina is now a professional basketball player.

The former Wildcat agreed to a deal Friday with Nizhny Novgorod of Russia’s Basketball Champions League and VTB League.

Sestina spent four years at Bucknell University in Pennsylvania, earning All-Patriot League Second-Team in his final season before transferring to Kentucky to finish out his college career.

Sestina confirmed the news Friday night, retweeting this tweet from Pro BBall combine’s Jon Chepkevich.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.