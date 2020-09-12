Advertisement

Middlesboro Man charged with attempted murder after pulling sword on Police Officer

(Photo: Bell County Detention Center)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Middlesboro man was arrested Friday near Midnite Market on Winchester Avenue.

39-year-old Frank Morton had been wanted on several outstanding felony warrants.

Officers initially found Morton behind a home near the store, where he refused commands to come out before pulling out a sword and making slicing and stabbing motions towards the officer before fleeing on foot.

He tried to slice once more at the officer before being tazed. During the arrest, Morton punched the officer several times and grabbed his throat and belt.

The officer was eventually able to subdue him until more officers arrived.

Morton is charged with the attempted murder of a police officer, fleeing/evading police, first-degree possession (meth), and resisting arrest.

He was also served outstanding warrants for fleeing/evading police and first-degree trafficking of meth.

Morton was sent to the Bell County Detention Center.

