McGrath visits college campuses ahead of US Senate election

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -

With only 53 days until Kentucky’s US Senate election, Democratic candidate Amy McGrath is wasting no time.

McGrath visited college campuses across Kentucky, including Morehead State University, EKU, and Murray State.

“Young Americans, that’s the future of this country and one of the things I saw is a lot of the young Americans are disillusioned with our leaders, and they don’t believe that they can make a difference and they absolutely can,” McGrath says.

McGrath also shared her dissatisfaction with Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell and his recent COVID relief bill.

“The little teeny tiny bill he put up that was even more merger than the last bill he put up,” McGrath says.

McGrath says she wants immediate aid to help Kentuckians including unemployment extension, resources for state and local governments, and a national testing and tracing plan.

Plus, McGrath shares she wants to tackle racial equality and what she calls corruption in Washington. She says that starts with removing McConnell from the Senate.

“He’s been there too long. 36 years is long enough,” McGrath says.

The deadline to register to vote in Kentucky is October 5th. The early voting period runs from October 13th to November 2nd.

