Lexington-Fayette Health Dept. reports highest day of COVID-19 cases, overall cases reach 7,000

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported a new single-day record of COVID-19 cases Saturday.

The health department reported 167 new cases for Friday.

It comes just one day after the previous single-day high was reported for Thursday. 7,000 total cases have been reported in the city.

The county also reported three new deaths, bringing the total to 69 people since the pandemic began.

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

167 cases, Sept. 11

149 cases, Sept. 10

131 cases, Aug. 7

123 cases, Sept. 9

122 cases, Sept. 1

120 cases, Sept. 2

119 cases, Aug. 28

116 cases, July 27

113 cases, Sept. 5

112 cases, Aug. 27

111 cases, Sept. 4

105 cases, Aug. 4, Aug. 14

102 cases, Aug. 26

101 cases, Aug. 13

Health Department spokesperson Kevin Hall said the county is continuing to see a rise in cases among students at the University of Kentucky. UK has 1,264 total cases. 51 of those cases were newly reported Wednesday.

The health department said their numbers are for UK students who are Fayette County residents. They don’t reflect a total of all cases at the university. A student who tests positive is considered a Fayette County resident if they live in Fayette County already or elect to stay in Lexington during their isolation.

The current official state total is 55,704 cases. The state’s positivity rate is at 4.70 percent.

