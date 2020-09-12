Ky. Secretary of State announces incentive for Kentucky attorneys who volunteer at the polls

Ky. (WBKO) - Attorneys can now get required credit hours for volunteering at the voting polls. Secretary Michael Adams announced the partnership with the Kentucky Bar Association Friday.

“Our office has taken several creative steps to address our poll worker crisis. Today we announce another: Kentucky lawyers now can get free CLE for poll worker training-- and they even get paid for volunteering," said Sec. Adams.

The Kentucky Bar Association’s Continuing Legal Education Commission accredited draft election law training created by the Secretary of State’s Office.

Kentucky Attorneys can receive 1.5 credit hours, of the 12.5 hours they need annually to keep their law licenses if they become poll workers.

Any registered voter can sign up to be a poll worker at GoVoteKy.com.

