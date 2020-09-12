Advertisement

Gov. Beshear announces 721 new COVID-19 cases, 13 new deaths Saturday, positivity rate drops

(AP images)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - In a news release Saturday afternoon, Gov. Andy Beshear gave an update on the status of COVID-19 in Kentucky.

Gov. Beshear announced 721 new cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth. That brings the total number of cases to 56,415. The positivity rate ticked down to 4.14 percent.

“Our positivity rate is down from yesterday but we need to continue to push that number down,” said Gov. Beshear.

81 of Saturday’s new cases were children age 18 or younger. 15 of those were ages five or younger. The youngest new case reported Saturday was a six-month-old from Warren County.

The Governor also announced 13 new deaths Saturday, bringing the state’s death toll up to 1,057.

“We need you to continue to mask up, stay socially distant and do what it takes to beat COVID-19,” said Gov. Beshear. “This thing is deadly and it’s real so let’s treat it as such.”

The state’s recovery numbers also ticked up slightly to 10,872.

Dr. Steven Stack, the commissioner of the Department for Public Health, also provided a statement about the wait for a COVID-19 vaccine.

“As we wait for a vaccine, there’s one thing we can do. We can get an immunization that already exists: the flu vaccine. Protecting ourselves against the flu is more important than ever. An influenza outbreak on top of the COVID-19 pandemic could be disastrous this fall and winter. The health care systems upon which Kentuckians rely could be overwhelmed by what some say is a looming ‘twindemic.’”

Dr. Stack mentioned that the state could be headed into “the worst fall, from a public health perspective, that we’ve seen in a long time” if Kentuckians don’t follow public health guidelines such as social distancing, wearing masks, and washing their hands. Dr. Stack also advised people to get flu vaccinations.

“Flu shots are widely available right now, and this weekend is as good a time as any to see your primary care provider or head to a clinic, drug store or other place offering it,” Dr. Stack said. “In some cases, there’s even no charge, so please, take one for the team. Take one for Team Kentucky.”

KY COVID INFO - 9/12/20
KY COVID INFO - 9/12/20(WYMT)

WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

