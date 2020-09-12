Advertisement

Dr. Rebecca Shadowen passes away after four-month long battle with COVID-19

By Kelly Dean
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Medical Center has confirmed that Infectious Disease Specialist and community leader, Dr. Rebecca Shadowen has passed away after complications related to COVID-19.

Dr. Shadowen tested positive for the virus in May, then was hospitalized in critical condition at UK Healthcare in Lexington.

The last update 13 News received was in June when she was transferred from the COVID Unit at UK HealthCare in Lexington to a step-down bed at The Medical Center’s Bowling Green campus where she was stable.

Dr. Shadowen was an integral member of the Warren County Coronavirus Taskforce where she provided guidance, and valuable knowledge about the virus to the community.

Connie Smith, President, and CEO of Med Center Health stated, “We are grieving the loss of Dr. Rebecca Shadowen. There are really no words to describe the pain felt by her family, physician colleagues, and Med Center Health teammates. Dr. Shadowen will forever be remembered as a nationally recognized expert who provided the very best care for our patients and the community. She was a dear friend to many.”

Dr. Shadowen joined the Medical Staff at The Medical Center at Bowling Green in 1989 and has been a physician leader in our region, across the Commonwealth of Kentucky, and nationally for over 30 years.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

