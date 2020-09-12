Advertisement

Combs apartment fire spurs community members to take action

Community members have risen to the challenge to help those affected.
A massive fire engulfed this apartment building in Combs on Friday afternoon.
A massive fire engulfed this apartment building in Combs on Friday afternoon.(Cory Sanning/WYMT)
By Cory Sanning
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - What was once a thriving apartment complex in Combs now sits in a pile of rubble as seven families are left to deal with the after-effects.

What Hazard interim fire chief Tim Caldwell says started as a fire in an upstairs apartment quickly engulfed the entire structure, forcing both he and his crew out of the building as the ceiling began to cave.

“Once our first arriving units got on scene, they found heavy smoke and fire coming from an upstairs apartment,” Caldwell said. “And the fire already had made its way into the attic.”

It was then that Calwell and his crew began to sense the dangers of being inside, which spurred them to quickly evacuate.

“The ceiling started to bow and started to drop in,” Caldwell said. “So we pulled our units back and went into a defensive posture.”

For Red Cross Community Liaison Volunteer and First Presbyterian church member Tracy Counts, the news brought back painful memories of what transpired in downtown Hazard five years ago.

She would not let those deter her in her quest to help those in need, however.

“It was very, very hard to see that and to relive that in some aspects,” Counts said. “But you know, you realize that this community will step up."

It is that community backbone that Counts relies on to help those affected by the tragedy, encouraging anyone in need of assistance to reach out.

“We have your back and you are part of our community and we are here to help you,” Counts said. “So, rely on your community to help you through this."

Counts encouraged those seeking to make donations of clothing and other various items to reach out to First Presbyterian Church. She also says those looking to get their food stamps and/or medical cards replaced must call (855) 306-8959.

Those seeking food stamp replacement must do so within 10 days of the fire.

