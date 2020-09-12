Care Cottage hosts 4th Annual Steve Tackett Memorial Softball Tournament

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Saturday, four softball teams played in the 4th Annual Steve Tackett Memorial Softball Tournament.

“We do this every September, it’s usually on the first weekend," said Victims Advocate Victoria Halcomb.

Steve Tackett was the Commonwealth’s Attorney and one of the founding fathers of the Care Cottage. Teams helped raise money for the organization.

“The softball tournament is one of our biggest fundraisers that we have every year where our team players come out, we also have sponsorships from local organizations," added Halcomb.

The sponsorships and the $125 registration fee for the tournament go to help kids 17-years-old and younger who experience sexual or physical assault.

“We don’t charge our children for any of the services or their caregivers, non-offending caregivers, whether that be for a medical exam, or forensic interview, or therapy," said Halcomb.

Chris Slone has been apart of the tournament since year one, he said he joins each year to support the kids in need.

“If anything I can help, you know, make the community better and stuff I can help out, I don’t care one bit to push everything else to the side and volunteer," said Slone.

At the end of the day, it is not about the game.

“Me and my friend was talking earlier, we’re not here to sign no contracts, highlights for ESPN, we’re here to make sure kids are happy and took care of," added Slone.

The Care Cottage serves eight of the Kentucky River Region Counties: Breathitt, Knott, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Owsley, Perry and Wolfe.

For more information on the Care Cottage or to donate, click here.

It is time again for the 4th Annual Steve Tackett Memorial Softball Tournament!! COVID -19 restrictions will be in place for the safety of all participants. Please help KNOCK CHILD ABUSE OUT OF THE PARK!!! Posted by Kentucky River Children's Advocacy Center on Tuesday, August 25, 2020

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.