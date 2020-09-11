WKU fraternity chapter Sigma Nu receives interim suspension for COVID-19 violations

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -A fraternity chapter on the campus of Western Kentucky University is facing repercussions after being accused of violating COVID-19 guidelines.

“In the case of Sigma Nu, they are accused of having a party on August 29. In this gathering they had more than 10 people present, they also had alcohol present which is another violation of university rules as such they were brought upon disciplinary action,” said Bob Skipper, Director of Media Relations at WKU.

These accusations resulted in the interim suspension of Sigma Nu.

“They are barred from having any kind of chapter activities except for their chapter meetings,” said Skipper

Coordinator of Greek Affairs, Andrew Rash says everyone should be aware of their actions and their consequences.

“I think the big thing is to be smart. Dr. Caboni has made it very clear. The expectation of social gathering limits and following the Governor’s mandate with regards to social gatherings and things like that. It’s just something that we as a Greek community and WKU community have to be smart and obviously abide by.”

“We hope that others will understand the seriousness of this situation. What we don’t want are the actions of a few people endangering the health and welfare of our campus community and the greater Bowling Green community by having these gatherings and potentially spreading the virus,” says Skipper.

The Sigma Nu Fraternity has responded to the accusations of their fraternity chapter in a statement they gave to 13 News:

The investigation is in the hands of the office of student conduct.

