Advertisement

WKU fraternity chapter Sigma Nu receives interim suspension for COVID-19 violations

By Ana Medina
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 8:27 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -A fraternity chapter on the campus of Western Kentucky University is facing repercussions after being accused of violating COVID-19 guidelines.

“In the case of Sigma Nu, they are accused of having a party on August 29. In this gathering they had more than 10 people present, they also had alcohol present which is another violation of university rules as such they were brought upon disciplinary action,” said Bob Skipper, Director of Media Relations at WKU.

These accusations resulted in the interim suspension of Sigma Nu.

“They are barred from having any kind of chapter activities except for their chapter meetings,” said Skipper

Coordinator of Greek Affairs, Andrew Rash says everyone should be aware of their actions and their consequences.

“I think the big thing is to be smart. Dr. Caboni has made it very clear. The expectation of social gathering limits and following the Governor’s mandate with regards to social gatherings and things like that. It’s just something that we as a Greek community and WKU community have to be smart and obviously abide by.”

“We hope that others will understand the seriousness of this situation. What we don’t want are the actions of a few people endangering the health and welfare of our campus community and the greater Bowling Green community by having these gatherings and potentially spreading the virus,” says Skipper.

The Sigma Nu Fraternity has responded to the accusations of their fraternity chapter in a statement they gave to 13 News:

The investigation is in the hands of the office of student conduct.

Healthy on the Hill guidelines
Healthy on the Hill

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Regional

Current Lt. Gov Justin Fairfax announces bid for Virginia governor

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax is launching a run for governor despite facing two high-profile allegations of sexual assault he has strenuously denied.

Forecast

Weekend Forecast: Dry start, soggy ending

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Happy Friday! We made it through another week! Unfortunately, the weekend could be the soggiest days of the week.

Regional

Cyber security poses threat to East Tennessee virtual schools

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ashley Bohle
Virtual students may face invisible problems this year, but the threat will still be real.

Regional

Evictions during COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
11 O'clock news

News

Pikeville to hold 9/11 First Responder Remembrance Day

Updated: 4 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Latest News

News

Frontier Nursing donates campus in Hyden to Leslie County, community reacts 11 p.m.

Updated: 4 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Regional

Cyber Security a Real Problem for Virtual Classrooms

Updated: 4 hours ago
Cyber Security a Real Problem for Virtual Classrooms

News

Laurel County man arrested on assault charges

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Alec Jessie
Nathan Davidson was charged with second-degree assault.

Regional

“I’m out with a tiger cub,” 911 calls reveal deputy’s encounter with possible tiger

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
911 calls made to Knox County dispatch reveal some details as crews searched without success for an alleged tiger Wednesday night.

Peoples Bank Pigskin Previews: Somerset Briar Jumpers

Updated: 8 hours ago