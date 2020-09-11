Weekend Forecast: Dry start, soggy ending

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Happy Friday! We made it through another week! Unfortunately, the weekend could be the soggiest days of the week.

Today and Tonight

We’ll start with some patchy fog and a mix of sun and clouds. We’ll keep that mix around all day, but the rain chances stay pretty low. We could see a stray shower here and there, but our first football Friday night in the mountains looks dry. Highs will top out in the low 80s before dropping into the upper 60s overnight.

Weekend Forecast

Saturday is a half and half forecast. The first half of the day will be nice. We’ll see sun and clouds for a while until the clouds and rain chances take over for the latter part of the day. Highs will get into the low 80s before dropping to around 70 with soggy conditions overnight.

Sunday looks pretty dreary. Rain chances will be around all day. Highs will try to make it into the upper 70s for most before falling into the upper 60s overnight.

Extended Forecast

Models are torn on Monday. The GFS is dry, but the Euro keeps scattered chances in play all the way through Monday morning. Regardless of which one ends up being right, I do think we see a few stray chances to start the new work, and for some, school week. Temperatures will be much more comfortable and comfortable feeling behind the weekend cold front. Highs will be in the upper 70s before dropping into the upper 50s overnight.

Most of next week looks pretty nice with a mix of sun and clouds and mainly dry conditions. Highs will be around 80 through Thursday. We’re tracking another cold front by the end of next week that could, emphasis on could, bring in some MUCH cooler air by next Friday. Stay tuned!

Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.