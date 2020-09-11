Advertisement

Governor Beshear comments on 9/11 anniversary, holds moment of silence

(KSFY)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 8:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear shared his thoughts about the 19th anniversary of the September 11th, 2001 terrorist attacks Friday morning.

You can see the video below:

Following his remarks, the Governor held a moment of silence to honor and remember those we lost that day in New York, Washington D.C. and in Pennsylvania.

