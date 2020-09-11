Somerset community joins in one woman’s battle against cancer

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - Just a few months ago, Raina Simpson was diagnosed with a serious form of cancer.

“Had spread to my liver and both lobes, multiple lesions," Raina said.

Her husband, Dustin Simpson, said the news was shocking.

“A lot of quick decisions that had to made," said Dustin.

But she’s still full of life and enthusiastic about her faith and despite stage four cancer, this mother of three wasn’t about to give in to defeat.

“It’s Hebrews 12...it’s about us running a race, looking to Jesus," Raina said. “Even in the midst of the worst suffering.”

Her family, church and community are rallying behind her and are holding a virtual “Run 4 Raina” on Saturday.

“You can walk, run, stroll, hobble anywhere at any time," Raina said.

The $20 donations will go to help the family with mounting medical bills, but they say they already feel blessed.

“But how we can run the race with endurance, we all have a race before us. We all have trials and a race before us," Raina said.

Raina says they already have 400 people running from multiple states and even outside the United States.

You can find more about the virtual race at rainab.com.

