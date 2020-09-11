Advertisement

Sheriff: More than one pound of meth, 250 Xanax pills recovered in Letcher County drug bust

Kenneth Fisher was arrested on a host of charges during a Letcher County drug bust on Thursday.
Kenneth Fisher was arrested on a host of charges during a Letcher County drug bust on Thursday.(Letcher County Jail)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILLSTONE, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Letcher County Sheriff’s Office say their deputies teamed up with Kentucky State Police on a major drug bust Thursday night.

We’re told an attempted traffic stop in the Millstone area led to a chase through Sergent and Millstone before the driver stopped the car, got out and attempted to run off before deputies caught the man, later identified as Kenneth Fisher.

A search of his car revealed more than one pound of meth, 250 Xanax pills and more than $4,000.

Fisher faces charges of drug trafficking, fleeing and evading and one charge for non-legible license plates. Additionally, he had two felony warrants out of Pike County.

He is being held at the Letcher County Jail.

