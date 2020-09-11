Sheriff: More than one pound of meth, 250 Xanax pills recovered in Letcher County drug bust
MILLSTONE, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Letcher County Sheriff’s Office say their deputies teamed up with Kentucky State Police on a major drug bust Thursday night.
We’re told an attempted traffic stop in the Millstone area led to a chase through Sergent and Millstone before the driver stopped the car, got out and attempted to run off before deputies caught the man, later identified as Kenneth Fisher.
A search of his car revealed more than one pound of meth, 250 Xanax pills and more than $4,000.
Fisher faces charges of drug trafficking, fleeing and evading and one charge for non-legible license plates. Additionally, he had two felony warrants out of Pike County.
He is being held at the Letcher County Jail.
