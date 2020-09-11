Police warn of new scam in Leslie County

HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - The sheriff’s office in one Eastern Kentucky is warning people about a new scam involving a national company.

In a Facebook post, the Leslie County Sheriff’s Office said people have reported receiving letters and e-mails, allegedly from Amazon.

In the correspondence, the scammer states that a hold has been placed on their account and in order to resolve the issue, customers must click a link and provide personal information.

Officials say if you click on or go to the link, the website even looks like Amazon, but it is a data mining site that will steal your information.

If you believe you have been a victim of this scam or have gotten one of these letters or emails, contact the police.

