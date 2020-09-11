Perry Central preps new game day procedures for football fans

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a long summer of questioning if high school football would be played in 2020, Friday night lights are back but fans will have a different experience.

The KHSAA has limited high schools to 50 percent capacity and then the schools can decide if they want to drop that number even lower.

“We’re trying to do our best. People are people and we’re gonna try to stay on it the best we can and hopefully, we’ll be successful at keeping everybody safe and healthy and still be able to play our sports," said Bobby Dixon, the facilities and events coordinator at Perry Central.

Perry Central is sticking with the 50 percent, which means they can have 1,500 fans in the stands.

Everyone attending the game must fill out a questionnaire before entering the stadium about if they have been in contact with anyone who had COVID-19. Temperatures will be checked at the gate.

Masks are required at all times and people have to sit six feet apart.

“People can sit with their families but even our pep section is going to be six feet apart," said Dixon. “We’re wanting everyone to stay in the stands that way you know you get little kids playing football you know we’re trying to keep everybody in the stands and it’s going to be a hard job to police that but we’re gonna try.”

Pictures of the stands will be taken during the game to help with contract tracing if needed.

“Just in case something were to happen we would have video or video proof of who’s in the stands and where they were at and all that kind of thing," said Dixon.

For the first few games, there will be no band or cheerleaders at the field but Dixon says this is something they will evaluate later this season.

“We’re gonna try to see how that goes without the support staff the support teams and if everything is going good in the next couple weeks we might go with cheerleaders and try to introduce that back in," said Dixon.

Perry Central will be streaming all their home football and soccer games on the NFHS network. There is a $10 a month fee for the streaming service.

Perry Central will take on Pike Central Friday night at 7:30.

