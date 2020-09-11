Peoples Bank Pigskin Preview: Pulaski County Maroons

(WYMT) - John Hines and company came into the 2019 season with a shot at making it to Kroger Field.

“Well, I thought we had a really solid team. We got to off to a good start, played some really good football in spots, and then we broke down in spots, so really proud what that team accomplished,” said head coach, John Hines.

The Southwestern game gave the Maroons issues when star quarterback Drew Polston went down with a season-ending injury.

“I feel like it was going good and I felt like we weren’t prepared. Like we didn’t have another quarterback prepared really, even our backup that went in didn’t get any reps in practice really so I just felt like we weren’t prepared for that,” added junior quarterback, Drew Polston.

In his sophomore campaign, Polston only played nine games but brought in 1,944 passing yards and 18 touchdowns.

After the Southwestern game, the Maroons went on to lose three straight and ended the season at 7-4.

“We got unlucky at the end our quarterback went down really struggled without him. He’s a key part to our offense, but this year we’re gonna get back at it. He’s healthy,” said Zach Huff, senior linebacker.

Pulaski County returns to the field this season with a young team. The Maroons lost 16 seniors to graduation, but the upperclassmen are ready to set up and be leaders.

“Well me and huff have had to be really vocal and step up and be leaders and really push these guys because we have a lack of leadership on the team. So we have to step up," said senior running back, Tristan Cox.

Cox had a successful junior season as well. Not only did Cox lead the Maroons in rushing yards with 509 yards and eight touchdowns. Cox contributed to Pulaski County’s defense, bringing in 94 solo tackles, 35 assists, and three sacks.

The Maroons travel to Pond Creek to face Belfry to kick off the season.

