Advertisement

Peoples Bank Pigskin Preview: Pulaski County Maroons

By Camille Gear
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 8:39 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WYMT) - John Hines and company came into the 2019 season with a shot at making it to Kroger Field.

“Well, I thought we had a really solid team. We got to off to a good start, played some really good football in spots, and then we broke down in spots, so really proud what that team accomplished,” said head coach, John Hines.

The Southwestern game gave the Maroons issues when star quarterback Drew Polston went down with a season-ending injury.

“I feel like it was going good and I felt like we weren’t prepared. Like we didn’t have another quarterback prepared really, even our backup that went in didn’t get any reps in practice really so I just felt like we weren’t prepared for that,” added junior quarterback, Drew Polston.

In his sophomore campaign, Polston only played nine games but brought in 1,944 passing yards and 18 touchdowns.

After the Southwestern game, the Maroons went on to lose three straight and ended the season at 7-4.

“We got unlucky at the end our quarterback went down really struggled without him. He’s a key part to our offense, but this year we’re gonna get back at it. He’s healthy,” said Zach Huff, senior linebacker.

Pulaski County returns to the field this season with a young team. The Maroons lost 16 seniors to graduation, but the upperclassmen are ready to set up and be leaders.

“Well me and huff have had to be really vocal and step up and be leaders and really push these guys because we have a lack of leadership on the team. So we have to step up," said senior running back, Tristan Cox.

Cox had a successful junior season as well. Not only did Cox lead the Maroons in rushing yards with 509 yards and eight touchdowns. Cox contributed to Pulaski County’s defense, bringing in 94 solo tackles, 35 assists, and three sacks.

The Maroons travel to Pond Creek to face Belfry to kick off the season.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

WATCH: Peoples Bank Pigskin Preview Show

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Willie Hope
Watch the Peoples Bank Pigskin Preview Show.

Sports

Preseason Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Willie Hope
Here's the preseason Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10.

Sports

Peoples Bank Pigskin Preview Show

Updated: 1 hours ago
Peoples Bank Pigskin Preview Show

Sports

2020 Preseason Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10

Updated: 1 hours ago
2020 Preseason Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10

Latest News

Sports

Peoples Bank Pigskin Preview: Bell County Bobcats

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Camille Gear
The Bobcats kick off the season at home hosting the Johnson Central Golden Eagles.

Sports

Peoples Bank Pigskin Preview: Somerset Briar Jumpers

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Camille Gear
The Briar Jumpers begin the 2020 season on the road at Whitley County.

Sports

Peoples Bank Pigskin Preview: Paintsville Tigers

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Camille Gear
The Tigers kick off the season at East Jessamine.

Sports

Peoples Bank Pigskin Preview: Johnson Central Golden Eagles

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Camille Gear
The Golden Eagles start the 2020 season on the road at Bell County.

Sports

Peoples Bank Pigskin Preview: Pulaski County Maroons

Updated: 1 hours ago
Peoples Bank Pigskin Preview: Pulaski County Maroons

Sports

Peoples Bank Pigskin Preview: Whitley County Colonels

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Willie Hope
The Colonels finished with an 8-4 record in their first season under Jep Irwin.