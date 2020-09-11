Advertisement

No. 6 Bell County hosts top-ranked Johnson Central in Appalachian Wireless Game of the Week

(WYMT)
By Willie Hope
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Bell County Bobcats and Johnson Central Golden Eagles open the season with a bonafide matchup. Both teams were in the state title game in their respective classes last year, with Johnson Central winning Class 4A, 21-20 over Boyle County.

You can vote on who you think will win the game on our WYMT Sports OT account on Twitter.

The game kicks off at 7:30 p.m. You can watch on our second channel, Heroes & Icons, or stream it live on WYMT.com.

