No. 6 Bell County hosts top-ranked Johnson Central in Appalachian Wireless Game of the Week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Bell County Bobcats and Johnson Central Golden Eagles open the season with a bonafide matchup. Both teams were in the state title game in their respective classes last year, with Johnson Central winning Class 4A, 21-20 over Boyle County.

