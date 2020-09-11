New program will educate youth on responsible parenting

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky has been awarded nearly $1 million in federal money to develop a program that will educate teens and young adults on how to be a responsible parent.

The Cabinet for Health and Family Services said Thursday in a statement that the program is called Charting a Course for Responsible Parenting and Economic Mobility Demonstration, and it will provide education about the financial, legal and emotional responsibilities that comes with parenthood.

The statement says state and federal officials will work with a variety of organizations to integrate the program including schools, juvenile justice agencies, foster care services and teen pregnancy prevention programs.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.