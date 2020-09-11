Advertisement

Louisville business owners recall trip to Louisiana to help Hurricane Laura victims

Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 7:07 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As south Louisiana continues to clean up the mess left behind by Hurricane Laura, several people have pitched in to help.

After the storm hit, two Louisville business owners organized a donation drive and drove the supplies to Antioch Baptist Church in Lark Arthur, LA.

“[It was] absolutely destroyed,” Ronnie Knuckles said. “Homes [were] completely destroyed. There’s telephone poles down everywhere, live telephone poles in a lot of cases. It’s absolute destruction in some of those areas, especially Lake Charles.”

Knuckles owns Sgt Junk-It, a local junk removal company.

Several members of his team were part of the group who made the trip, along with a group from Mann’s Moving LLC, owned by Carl Brown II.

Brown accompanied the group, and led the charge from the ground.

“It was an eye-opening experience and it felt good to be there to actually help,” Brown said.

However, the trip did not come without several roadblocks.

While Brown was driving, a power pole hit and crushed one of his moving trucks. The team was also forced to return to Louisville early, because of Louisiana’s statewide COVID-19 protocols.

“We wanted to do more,” Knuckles said. “Obviously we wanted to be able to stay down there for five or six days and get these trees and things removed from their roadways. But to know we blessed a community, a whole community in Lake Arthur, it’s awesome to be able to be a part of that.”

The group returned to Louisville last week, and by Friday, Knuckles and Brown have already started planning another trip to Louisiana.

“I feel like there’s much more that we can offer to those people. Louisville is a great place. Louisiana is a great place, and just being able to come together and do something positive is always good.”

