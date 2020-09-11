Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, new deaths on Friday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Health departments across Eastern Kentucky released updated coronavirus numbers and new deaths on Friday.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported a new death in Jackson County. The death was a 74-year-old man. Health officials also reported one new case, five probable cases and eight recovered cases in Jackson County. In Clay County, there are three new recovered cases.

The Bell County Health Department also reported a new death bringing the county’s death toll to 14. Health officials reported three new cases bringing the county total to 440.

The Pike County Health Department reported five new cases bringing the county’s total to 366. 32 of those cases are active and 331 have recovered. Five cases are hospitalized. Friday’s cases include a 66-year-old man, a 45-year-olod man, a 54-year-old woman, a 49-year-old man and a 75-year-old woman.

