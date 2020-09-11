Advertisement

Lexington business invents “touchless buttons” to help during pandemic

By Kristen Kennedy
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re still adjusting to a new normal. Businesses are even coming up with new ways to keep employees and guests safe.

Audio Authority has been in Lexington for more than 40 years. When COVID-19 hit, some of their products took a hit. Like a lot of businesses, they had to make a transition.

“You walk into a big box retailer where they’ve got all the home theatre and electronics going, our stuff’s in the background making all that happen,” said Jonathan Sisk, founder of Audio Authority.

Sisk, Audio Authority’s CEO, knew because of COVID, his clients would no longer be asking for buttons and touchboards.

“We felt like we had to just stop everything and come up with a way for consumers to still shop, but to do it safely without touching anything, and to feel comfortable going into a store and experiencing a product.”

He and President Thomas Lovich worked for weeks with their engineers fine-tuning a touchless sensor.

“We then immediately went into a very high speed development program, and we have two types of buttons that have come out of that," Lovich said. "Proximity sensors which essentially just senses the nearness of your hand, and then gesture sensors.”

So, when will we sit this in a store?

“We have initial pilot production that is going out right now, so really most people will see this out in the marketplace in the first quarter,” Lovich said.

Audio Authority’s touchless sensors are going out to big box retail stores, but engineers say they could end up being used in even more places.

The company wouldn’t say what stores they’re working with, but expect to see their product out when you’re shopping early next year.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Gov. Beshear: 948 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, nine new deaths

Updated: moments ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

Regional

Marshall football player acquitted of domestic battery

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
The verdict for redshirt senior safety Brandon Lamar Drayton was announced Wednesday in Cabell County Circuit Court.

News

Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, new deaths on Friday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Paige Noel
Several counties across the mountains have reported hundreds of cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic started back in March.

Forecast

Cold front brings soggy weather for the weekend

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
A cold front will bring in soggy weather later Saturday into most of the day Sunday.

News

Watch: Sen. Mitch McConnell speaks in Montgomery County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Evan Hatter
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is highlighting the impact of the CARES Act at an event in Mount Sterling Friday afternoon.

Latest News

News

Corbin restaurant hopes local sports help business

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tommy Pool
The coronavirus pandemic continues to affect restaurants with restrictions and guidelines. Local restaurants hope sports returning will drive business

State

Concerns grow as flu season nears amid COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Andrea Walker
UK infectious disease specialists say because COVID and the flu have such similar symptoms, one of their toughest battles will be distinguishing which virus patients are struggling with.

Regional

Trap removed as the search continues for Knoxville tiger on the loose

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg and Alivia Harris
The Knox County Sheriff’s Office said a tiger was spotted in East Knox County Wednesday night.

News

Police warn of new scam in Leslie County

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
In a Facebook post, the Leslie County Sheriff’s Office said people have reported receiving letters and e-mails, allegedly from Amazon.

Crime

Sheriff: More than one pound of meth, 250 Xanax pills recovered in Letcher County drug bust

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
A large drug bust took place in Letcher County Thursday.