Lexington business invents “touchless buttons” to help during pandemic

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re still adjusting to a new normal. Businesses are even coming up with new ways to keep employees and guests safe.

Audio Authority has been in Lexington for more than 40 years. When COVID-19 hit, some of their products took a hit. Like a lot of businesses, they had to make a transition.

“You walk into a big box retailer where they’ve got all the home theatre and electronics going, our stuff’s in the background making all that happen,” said Jonathan Sisk, founder of Audio Authority.

Sisk, Audio Authority’s CEO, knew because of COVID, his clients would no longer be asking for buttons and touchboards.

“We felt like we had to just stop everything and come up with a way for consumers to still shop, but to do it safely without touching anything, and to feel comfortable going into a store and experiencing a product.”

He and President Thomas Lovich worked for weeks with their engineers fine-tuning a touchless sensor.

“We then immediately went into a very high speed development program, and we have two types of buttons that have come out of that," Lovich said. "Proximity sensors which essentially just senses the nearness of your hand, and then gesture sensors.”

So, when will we sit this in a store?

“We have initial pilot production that is going out right now, so really most people will see this out in the marketplace in the first quarter,” Lovich said.

Audio Authority’s touchless sensors are going out to big box retail stores, but engineers say they could end up being used in even more places.

The company wouldn’t say what stores they’re working with, but expect to see their product out when you’re shopping early next year.

Look for this Lexington-made device in retail stores early next year. Showing off this touchless sensor on ⁦@WKYT⁩ @ 4. pic.twitter.com/aqTz3PQycJ — Kristen Kennedy (@kristenontv) September 11, 2020

