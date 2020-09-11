Advertisement

Laurel County man arrested on assault charges

Nathan Davidson
Nathan Davidson(WYMT)
By Alec Jessie
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 9:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Laurel County man is behind bars after being accused of assaulting a woman.

When deputies responded to an assault complaint on Thursday, they found a woman at the home with a broken nose.

Deputies found the suspect, Nathan Davidson, hiding in an attic. Davidson attempted to fight the deputies when they arrested him.

Davidson is charged with second-degree assault and attempting to evading police.

He was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

