Laurel County man arrested on assault charges
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 9:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Laurel County man is behind bars after being accused of assaulting a woman.
When deputies responded to an assault complaint on Thursday, they found a woman at the home with a broken nose.
Deputies found the suspect, Nathan Davidson, hiding in an attic. Davidson attempted to fight the deputies when they arrested him.
Davidson is charged with second-degree assault and attempting to evading police.
He was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.
Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.