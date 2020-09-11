Judge sends civil case over fatal police shooting to trial

BOONEVILLE, Ky. - A federal judge says a Kentucky sheriff and deputy created a “needlessly violent confrontation” that resulted in a fatal shooting.

The ruling paves the way for a civil trial in response to a lawsuit filed by the shooting victim’s children.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reported Thursday that U.S. District Judge Robert E. Wier dismissed some of the lawsuit’s claims but said a jury needed to decide others, including whether the shooting was reasonable.

An attorney for former Owsley County Sheriff Kelly Shouse and deputy Michael Havicus had sought a summary judgment that would dismiss all claims against them in the 2017 shooting of Charles Harris.

