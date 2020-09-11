Advertisement

Inez business owner pursues dreams by opening storefront

By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
INEZ, Ky. (WSAZ) - Stephanie May has been creating floral arrangements out of her home for several years but dreamed of the day when she could open a storefront.

“When my daughters graduated high school, I decided I wanted to get myself a storefront and try to make a go at a business,” May said.

Inspired by her grandmother’s love for flowers, she opened Blooms on Main along Main Street.

“To know my grandmother, you would know that you probably saw more of her in her garden than anywhere else,” May said. “She loved flowers and was very knowledgeable about that. She passed that onto her daughters and granddaughters.”

May’s seasonal window displays a memory she recreated from her childhood.

When I was little, everybody had their windows decorated like that and I just love that. That’s one of my favorite childhood memories is getting to see that, especially around Christmas time," May said. “That was one thing I knew I wanted to do was incorporate that into my storefront.”

Her storefront features products made locally in Kentucky.

“We have a section that we like to call all Kentucky. We sell whiskey velvet candles, Rock Bottom soaps, Kentucky for Kentucky T-shirts, Jasper Stepp honey,” May said. “We thought it was important to showcase artisans from Kentucky.”

