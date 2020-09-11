Harlan County Schools will begin in-person classes September 28th

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - In a Friday afternoon news release, the Harlan County Board of Education announced that schools will reopen for in-person learning on September 28.

Classes will begin on a Monday, Wednesday, Friday schedule. At the end of the nine weeks, there will be an additional day, allowing students to go to school four times a week. Superintendent Brent Roark said he’s hopeful that classrooms will be open for in-person classes five days per week by late December.

Roark also explained that in-person learning will be open to all students who wish to return and that there will be no alphabet rotation as previously planned.

All students and faculty are required to follow all health guidelines and social distancing rules.

“The safe at school guidelines say the mask has to be worn at all times. Even if they are seated six feet apart, students and staff must wear the mask under safe at school guidelines. There are only two exceptions – active eating and drinking or outside and six feet apart,” said Roark.

The superintendent also said that he will work with principals to ensure they schedule frequent breaks to allow students to be outside, believing breaks from wearing masks are vital.

Meals will also be served to students in their classrooms in lieu of in cafeterias as part of safe at school guidelines.

