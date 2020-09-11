Advertisement

Gov. Beshear: 948 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, nine new deaths

Governor Andy Beshear gave a special address on the state of the pandemic.
Governor Andy Beshear gave a special address on the state of the pandemic.
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - In a news release Friday afternoon, Gov. Andy Beshear announced 948 new cases of COVID-19. The state’s positivity rate ticked up to 4.70 percent.

“This is the third-highest number of positive cases we’ve ever had in a single day,” said Gov. Beshear. “Our positivity rate is also going up.”

151 of the 948 new cases Friday are children ages 18 and younger. 24 of those cases are children ages 5 and younger. The youngest case was one month old.

Gov. Beshear also announced nine new deaths in the Commonwealth Friday, bringing the overall death toll up to 1,044.

“Remember other people’s health and lives are on the line and we need you to do your part,” said Gov. Beshear. “Do your patriotic duty. Wear your mask. Social distance. So little is being asked of us in this crisis. It just takes a little bit to be a hero right now.”

960,430 tests have been administered so far in the state, and at least 10,822 Kentuckians have recovered from COVID-19.

KY COVID info 9/11/20
KY COVID info 9/11/20

WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

