Fire engulfs apartment building in Combs area

An apartment building burst into flames early Friday afternoon.
An apartment building in the Combs area of Hazard became engulfed in flames early Friday afternoon.
An apartment building in the Combs area of Hazard became engulfed in flames early Friday afternoon.(Cory Sanning/WYMT)
By Cory Sanning
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - An apartment building in the Combs area of Hazard burst into flames early Friday afternoon.

Approximately a quarter-mile from Primary Care of Eastern Kentucky, the building was aflame when WYMT arrived on the scene around 4:30 p.m.

Both fire crews and police surrounded the area.

The cause of the fire is unknown, and no further information is available at this time.

