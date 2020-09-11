Fire engulfs apartment building in Combs area
An apartment building burst into flames early Friday afternoon.
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - An apartment building in the Combs area of Hazard burst into flames early Friday afternoon.
Approximately a quarter-mile from Primary Care of Eastern Kentucky, the building was aflame when WYMT arrived on the scene around 4:30 p.m.
Both fire crews and police surrounded the area.
The cause of the fire is unknown, and no further information is available at this time.
