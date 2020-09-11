Fire engulfs apartment building in Combs area

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - An apartment building in the Combs area of Hazard burst into flames early Friday afternoon.

Approximately a quarter-mile from Primary Care of Eastern Kentucky, the building was aflame when WYMT arrived on the scene around 4:30 p.m.

Both fire crews and police surrounded the area.

The cause of the fire is unknown, and no further information is available at this time.

